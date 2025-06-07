A day after green event, LMC red-faced

Half a dozen of the saplings planted by urban development minister AK Sharma and other officials at Laxman Mela Ground disappeared on Friday, just a day after the plantation drive, raising serious questions over the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) planning and execution. An empty pit with no sapling at Laxman Mela Ground on Friday morning. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The plantation was part of a major event on World Environment Day, Ganga Dussehra, and the birthday of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday. Officials had planted over 30 saplings at the site.

Of the 10 saplings planted in a row -- each protected by tree guards -- by minister Sharma, mayor Sushma Kharakwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, only four remained by Friday morning.

A ground report by HT on Friday morning revealed six empty pits, while the saplings were missing. However, LMC claimed that the plants were “shifted” to another location as a large number of people visit Laxman Mela Ground during festivals.

Despite the presence of top officials and the appointment of additional municipal commissioner Arun Kumar Gupta as nodal officer, LMC failed to identify a suitable location for the plantation drive.

Officials acknowledged that the site is actually used for idol immersion during major festivals, and the area turned into a dumping ground just hours after the Thursday event.

However, soon after the issue came to light, the LMC staff started planting the saplings again in what appeared to be a damage control effort.

Criticising LMC’s “casual approach”, environmentalists said inability to safeguard saplings planted in the presence of a minister would dent the credibility of regular plantation drives.

Prabhunath Rai, president of Bhojpuri Samaj, claimed the saplings were removed by LMC officials themselves after realising that the site was wrongly selected. “This is pure negligence,” Rai said.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal directed additional municipal corporation Arun Kumar Gupta to prepare and submit a detailed report.

Meanwhile, LMC claimed to have planted over 1,000 saplings across the city as part of the same initiative, including those of rudraksha, banyan, amla, and kaner. The campaign also featured activities under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and ‘Plogging for Plastic’ campaigns. A human chain was also formed for environment conservation at the Gomti riverfront.