‘A TV daily being shot in Lucknow is a blessing for the local talent’

Started just ahead of the second pandemic wave, TV show Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai completed its one year of its pan-India transmission from Lucknow. Set at the Aunty House in Murli Nagar, the show has given opportunity to actors and crew from the state to play lead roles.

Localite Amrish Bobby, who has done several shows on Doordarshan before, says, “It’s amazing that living in my hometown, I got chance to play a lead role in a daily soap. I have been to Mumbai for work but bagging such kind of role in tinsel town wouldn’t have been easily possible. I am shooting six days a week and getting to stay home with my family. What else can one ask for? It’s a blessing for me.” Bobby is now upbeat about getting bigger roles post this show.

Lucknowite Sandeep Yadav plays a role of a local politician with Annu Awasthi in the show.

The show is about the love-hate relation between neighbours that is Mishra and Mirza family. Actor Pawan Singh, who plays head of the Mirza family, says, “I am from Delhi but have lived in Mumbai for several years now. I am here in Lucknow for a year now. I am happy to have been working constantly. Sometimes my family fly down or I travel to be with them.”

Actor Farhana Parveen says, “I had left Lucknow many years back to follow my passion of dancing. From Delhi I shifted to Mumbai and had done multiple daily soaps and films there. Here I was initially selected for the role of Sakina but then eventually I went on to play Shanti Mishra. It’s great to be able to live at my home in Vikas Nagar and commute regularly for the shoot.”

Akansha Sharma, who plays the role of Sakina hails from Meerut.

Lucknowite Sandeep Yadav, seen in films Thappad and Gulabo Sitabo says, “After Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, I have only done films and episodics. It’s a blessing in disguise that a daily show is being shot as well as telecasted from Lucknow and the local artistes are getting chance to play important roles in it.” Yadav has teamed up with Kanpurite Anuu Awasthi and together they are playing local leaders adding comic and grey shades to the daily soap.

The shows casting has been done by Vivek Yadav, also a Lucknowite. “Since the show was being shot in Lucknow so we have good opportunity to cast localites and the channel and production house also was of the view to have people from this region.

