...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

A week after Yogi ministry expansion:No large-scale reshuffle, 8 UP ministers get portfolios

Former UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary gets MSME, former SP minister Manoj Kumar Pandey allocated food and civil supplies dept; state cabinet meeting today

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

: A week after the expansion of the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers, eight ministers – six newly inducted ones and two elevated to independent charge – have been given portfolios, putting to rest speculation about a possible large-scale reshuffle.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

An official spokesman confirmed that the eight ministers sworn in on May 10 have been allocated portfolios. Governor Anandiben Patel has issued a notification in this regard following the recommendation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said the spokesman.

The chief minister divested himself of some key portfolios, took portfolios from two cabinet colleagues and gave them to others.

The chief minister has convened a state cabinet meeting on Monday, the first after portfolio allocation.

Among the two newly inducted cabinet ministers, former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary has been made minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), a portfolio taken from Rakesh Sachan who retains charge of khadi and village industry, silk industry, handlooms and textiles.

Another new cabinet minister Manoj Kumar Pandey, a former Samajwadi Party minister, has been given the food and civil supplies portfolio that the chief minister was holding till now.

 
yogi adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / A week after Yogi ministry expansion:No large-scale reshuffle, 8 UP ministers get portfolios
Home / Cities / Lucknow / A week after Yogi ministry expansion:No large-scale reshuffle, 8 UP ministers get portfolios
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.