Aam Aadmi Party to take out “Tiranga Yatra” in Ayodhya on September 14

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a “Tiranga Yatra” in Ayodhya on Tuesday (September 14). Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister, Delhi, and Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP and AAP’s Uttar Pradesh incharge, will land in Ayodhya on Monday for the event.

Apart from doing public relations exercise for the party by meeting seers, the duo will also pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple. Giving this information, Sabhajeet Singh, state president of AAP, said the yatra will start from Gulab Bari and will end at Gandhi Park.

However, AAP leaders’ meeting with seers is most likely to be confined with those men in saffron who are aligned with the non-BJP camp. Mahant Janmejay Saran leads the anti-VHP camp of seers in Ayodhya.

“The AAP will present itself as an alternative to the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, the two main contenders in Uttar Pradesh’s political battle,” said Vaibhav Maheshwari, state spokesperson, AAP. “The Delhi model of governance of the Arvind Kejriwal government is before everyone to see,” he added.

With assembly polls due in Uttar Pradesh early next year and construction of Ram Mandir going on there, Ayodhya has become the most favoured destination for political parties to launch their campaign.

AAP is not the first party to include Ayodhya in its campaign trail for assembly polls. The Bahujan Samaj Party began its Brahmin Sammelan from Ayodhya on July 23. All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi and Jansatta Loktantrik Dal led by Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya also hit the campaign trail of their parties from Ayodhya.

To recall, the AAP was the first political party to raise a question mark on land deals entered into by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. Starting with the AAP, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress had also alleged irregularities in these land purchase deals.