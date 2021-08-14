AAP to mark Independence Day eve with ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Lucknow today

A day before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be conducting a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ (tricolour march) in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday to pay tributes to freedom fighters, who dedicated their lives to the nation in the struggle for independence. According to party officials familiar with the matter, the ‘yatra’ will be led by AAP's UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Singh.

Citing a district official of the party, HT's sister publication Live Hindustan reported that the AAP ‘Tiranga Yatra’ will be launched in Lucknow at 3pm on Saturday under the leadership of Sanjay Singh.

AAP workers and leaders, including the party's state president Sabhajeet Singh, are expected to take part in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ being held in the evening in honour of the freedom fighters. Reports indicate that a meeting of AAP workers took place on Friday at the party's district office in Moradabad, where it was decided that hundreds of people from the district will be rallied by party workers to travel to Lucknow for the purpose of attending the march.

According to the party's spokesperson Mahendra Pratap Singh, the march will begin at Shaheed Memorial near Lucknow's Gandhi Bhawan and end at GPO in Hazratganj. While speaking to reporters on the ‘Tiranga Yatra’, Singh said earlier this week that the AAP has taken the decision to hold the march in honour of the freedom fighters who made great sacrifices to free the country from British colonial rule.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Delhi unit took out a similar ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Friday at its party office in the national capital. Organised by the state Mahila Morcha unit, the yatra was flagged off by the party's national vice-president, Baijayant Jai Panda. “This yatra is a befitting reply to those for whom patriotism has become a joke,” he was quoted as saying.