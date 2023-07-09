AAP women workers protest in U.P. capital against rising inflation

Members of women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday took out a protest march in the state capital against the rising inflation. Neelam Yadav, the state president of AAP’s women’s wing, led party’s women workers who gathered at Patrakarpuram intersection.

Members of women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party staging a protest in Lucknow on July 9. (HT Photo)

Here, they raised slogans against the central and the state governments and even clashed with police as the administration had deployed a heavy force to scuttle the protest.Speaking during the protest, Neelam Yadav alleged that due to the wrong policies of the government, the prices of flour, pulses, vegetables, oil, domestic cylinders, petrol, diesel and medicines had skyrocketed.

“The poor and the needy are unable to get even two square meals a day. Due to rising inflation, the kitchen budget has gone awry. Women are facing difficulties in running their kitchens,” she claimed.

She alleged that the BJP government had made life difficult for the common man by increasing the prices of every commodity. “During the elections, PM Narendra Modi had promised to curb inflation but the central government has proved to be a complete failure on that front,” Yadav alleged.

The AAP leader further said today when the whole country was troubled by inflation, the government should be concerned about it. “Instead, the Modi government is wasting its time in doing dirty politics,” she alleged. Yadav also demanded the central government to curb inflation. She said if the Centre failed to do so, AAP will launch an agitation in a phased manner.

