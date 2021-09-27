ABA election: Elders’ Committee of HC to decide on president’s post

LUCKNOW Polling for the post of president of the Awadh Bar Association (ABA) of the Lucknow high court remained inconclusive as the runner-up candidate requested recounting of votes after losing by a margin of one vote.

Returning officer of the election, senior advocate IB Singh, ruled out recounting of votes. Now, the Elders’ Committee of the high court will resolve the issue on Tuesday.

Polling for several posts of the ABA was held on September 25 and counting of votes was carried out on Sunday. In the election, 2,367 lawyers exercised their right to vote for various posts of the bar association.

After the counting, Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary was declared elected for the post of ABA president late on Sunday night. He defeated his nearest rival Anand Mani Tripathi by one vote. Chaudhary secured 855 votes while Tripathi bagged 854.

“The election process was fair and smooth. Results for all posts have been declared except for the post of president. Recounting has been ruled out as the entire process of counting of votes was carried out in a fair manner,” said IB Singh, senior advocate, and returning officer, ABA election.

“I will submit the report (election process and counting of votes) to the elders’ committee of the high court on Tuesday. The committee is likely to take a decision on Tuesday,” added Singh. Ashok Nigam, chairman, Elders’ Committee of the high court, will decide on the issue.

Amrendra Nath Tripathi was declared winner for the post of general secretary. He secured 871 votes.

Suresh Chandra Pandey, who bagged 478 votes, was declared elected for the post of treasurer and Krishna Mohan Srivastava was elected vice-president (junior) after securing 555 votes.