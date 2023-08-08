Delhi Services Bill: RLD chief’s absence from RS on voting day raises questions

The absence of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary during the crucial voting on the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday night has raised questions over his future plans yet again.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary. (File Photo)

The contentious Bill was passed with 131 votes in its favour and 102 against it. Since the voting on the Bill was being seen as an occasion to test the Opposition’s unity after formation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition, Jayant’s absence has also put a question mark on the Samajwadi Party (SP)-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier also, he had surprised many by not attending the Opposition’s first meeting in Patna in June. The reason given then was that he was out of India to attend some family function overseas. However, Jayant had lent support to the INDIA by attending the Opposition’s second meeting in Bengaluru last month.

Sensing the seriousness of the issue, RLD leaders here on Tuesday went into an overdrive clarifying that Jayant had to give it a miss because his wife had undergone a surgery though many are not ready to take this reason at its face value.

RLD national spokesman, Anil Dubey, however, said the RLD was strongly with INDIA and Jayant, he claimed, would attend the Opposition’s third meeting in Mumbai at the end of this month.

“Jayant Chaudhary wanted to vote in the Rajya Sabha but could not reach there because he had to take care of his ailing wife who has undergone an operation,” Dubey said. “We are with the INDIA and the SP-RLD alliance is intact and strong,” he added. Some other RLD leaders also issued similar clarifications.

“Had there been any possibility of one vote making any difference to the outcome of the Delhi Services Bill, Jayant Chaudhary would have certainly remained present in the Rajya Sabha to vote,” another RLD leader Rohit Agrawal said.

However, Jayant Chaudhary who keeps on posting tweets regularly, is yet to issue any clarification personally in this matter.

Many feel the reasons being cited for Jayant’s absence during the voting are too simplistic, believing there could be something more to it than meets the eye.

“The theory that Jayant could not remain present during the voting because of ill-health of his wife is not digestible,” said a former RLD leader requesting anonymity.

“The talks about the RLD chief being wooed by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) have been there for quite some time. He is also believed to have met a senior minister at the Centre last month. Now, his not joining the voting being seen as the first test of the INDIA’s unity only lends credence to the theory,” he added.

