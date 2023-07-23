Acting principal of Govt upper primary school in Amethi held for molesting girls

Lucknow The acting principal of a government upper primary school was arrested in Amethi district on Friday for allegedly molesting some girl students, police officials said on Saturday.

(For representation)

The officials said the accused was sent to jail after being produced before a competent court in connection with an FIR lodged against him under Indian Penal Code section 354A for sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO)Act, on the complaint of girl students.

The Amethi police press note stated the accused was identified as Ram Krishna, resident of Pratapgarh, presently living in rented accommodation in Amethi. They said the accused was arrested on the basis of FIR registered with Mohanganj police.

Earlier, basic education officer, Amethi, Sanjay Tiwari said complaints were received from the parents of some girl students, alleging that Ram Krishna molested their children.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was found that Ram Krishna had touched a few girl students inappropriately in the past few months,” the officer said. Based on the findings, the police lodged a FIR against Krishna and arrested him.