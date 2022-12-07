Active Covid case load down to zero in Lucknow

The state capital touched zero Covid figure mark on Tuesday as the last patient recovered from the ailment and no new case was reported, according to the health department.

The last patient who recovered is a resident near PGI and had tested positive last week.

It is after 32 months that there are no active Covid cases in Lucknow.

“This zero is a precious figure and we are making all efforts to sustain the status in Covid,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

“Lucknow never had zero Covid active case status since the pandemic started in 2020 and the first case here was reported in the third week of March, 2020,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer of Lucknow.

Lucknow’s first Covid-19 patient was a doctor who had returned from Canada. The second case reported was also that of a doctor and the third one was of a Bollywod singer who had returned from the UK and tested positive for infection.

“It’s the responsibility of every resident of Lucknow to maintain the zero figure by following the Covid protocol and ensuring their vaccination when due. Till now, 95,16,097 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered among Lucknow residents including 45,68,535 first dose and 40,20,154 second dose. Also, 9,27,408 precaution doses have been administered,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“The decline has been a result of efforts from not just the authorities but each local resident who adhered to Covid protocol. We still need to continue those practices as Covid has not been eliminated,” said Dr Nishant Nirvan, district surveillance officer for Lucknow.

Lucknow has reported 3,06,403 Covid cases and 2,701 deaths. Number of tests conducted till now reached 74,59,915 with 37,40,087 RTPCR, 34,98,582 antigen,

and the remaining Truenat and CBnat tests. There were 81 hospitals dedicated to treatment of Covid patients in Lucknow.