Active Covid cases rise to 70 in Agra

Five more Covid positive cases were reported in Agra on Wednesday taking the active caseload in the district to 70.

There were 17 Covid positive cases on Tuesday, 19 on Monday and 11 on Sunday.

A major concern for district health officials is about the out of order testing machine for Covid at SN Medical College of Agra and as such samples are being sent to Lucknow for testing.

“There is a technical snag in the system for testing samples at SN Medical College. The issue has been communicated and is being attended by concerned authorities and hopefully the facility will be revived within a day or two,” said Dr AK Srivastava, chief medical officer (CMO) Agra.

He said “Presently we are testing about 1500 samples a day but aim at enhancing the capacity to 2000 to 2500 once the testing facility revives in Agra.”

The official added that in present scenario, the stress is on vaccination process.

“We are urging those who have taken both the doses to go for booster doses, available free these days at health centers and SN Medical College,” stated Dr Srivastava.

As many as 34,000 took vaccines on Sunday, the day when special drive was oraganised for vaccination, the CMO said.

Agra was the first district in Uttar Pradesh to report Covid positive cases on March 02, 2020 and since than 466 have died because of the deadly virus that is mutating constantly. In all 36578 have tested positive in Agra since March 2020 and 36222 have recovered with recovery rate presently at 98.54 % in Agra.