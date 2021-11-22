Ad agency owner booked for using RSS chief’s photo sans permission

MEERUT The owner of an advertising agency has been booked for allegedly using RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s photo on its hoardings for political purpose without seeking permission, said police.

A case has been registered against Satyaprakash Reshu, owner of advertising agency, on the complaint of district Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Surendra Singh and investigation into the case is underway, said Kuldeep Singh, CO, city area in Muzaffarnagar.

Singh lodged a complaint against Satyaprakash at the Civil Lines police station on Saturday, alleging that the advertising company has been using Bhagwat’s photo on its hoardings without permission, which is spreading a wrong message about the organization in the society.

Speaking to HT over the issue, Satyaprakash said he admires RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as his “source of inspiration.” The ad agency owner stated that after some research, he found that 40% people don’t cast their votes in elections and hence he displayed suggestions on hoardings how people could be encouraged to vote. “The hoardings I displayed across the state carry photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat,” he said, claiming that he has nothing to do with politics.

Satyaprakash claimed that he had a dialogue with regional and district level RSS leaders after some of them objected to the RSS chief’s photo on the hoardings. “I had withdrawan Bhagwat’s photo from all hoardings,” he claimed.