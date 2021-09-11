Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Additional income is a must to realise one’s acting dreams: Shiva Shukla
lucknow news

Additional income is a must to realise one’s acting dreams: Shiva Shukla

Hailing from a small-town Phaphund in Auraiya district, when Shiva Shukla expressed his desire to become an actor everyone around mocked him.
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Shiva Shukla (Sourced)

Hailing from a small-town Phaphund in Auraiya district, when Shiva Shukla expressed his desire to become an actor everyone around mocked him.

Last seen in the web-film Sitapur: The City of Gangster, as friend of protagonist Ravi Sudha, the actor recalls, “I didn’t even have a TV at home and used to watch serials on a black & white set at a friend’s home. I used to tell people that one day they will get to see on the same screen, people laughed at me including family members.”

Telling more about his journey the UPite says, “During my school days I took part in a few plays. After clearing intermediate I joined theatre. A year later my father passed away that incident made me more adamant to prove myself. Initially, I was into mimicry and started going to places within the state for acts. So, from my town to Kanpur then Lucknow, Delhi and finally I reached Mumbai. Theatre was not paying me well but when I joined event companies. I was doing commercial plays and stand-up acts which gave me better money.”

He has been part of crime shows made for an UP-based channel. “I tried my hand in acting and production with the short film Sorry Mom (2017) which was based on de-addiction. It ran widely at de-addiction and rehabilitation centre. Then I got to shoot Rock Band Party with Govind Namdev ji but unfortunately it got shelved. Meanwhile, I launched my start-up which helped me sustain in the city. Now I believe that additional income is must to realise one’s acting dreams. It’s a very tough world out there.”

RELATED STORIES

Besides acting in the film Sitapur…he also donned the hat of an executive producer. “I will be next seen in Sagar Pathak’s movie Cypher. Besides, I am shooting for Ek Nashebaaz and its second schedule will be shot in Mumbai from mid-September. Gabriel Vast is the director as well as the lead with Geetanjali Sharma and Govind Namdev. I am associated with the project Kaand... which will be shot in Lucknow,” he adds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Priyanka tells Congress workers to work round the clock

With eyes on UP polls, BJP president JP Nadda launches ‘Booth Vijayan Abhiyan’

Yogi Adityanath leads tributes as UP celebrates birth anniversary of first CM Govind Ballabh Pant

Seven-day special drive launched to rid Lucknow hospitals of encroachments
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP