Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a courtesy meeting with Denmark's Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, during which both sides held wide-ranging and positive discussions on investment opportunities, technology collaboration and potential partnerships across multiple sectors in the state.

Adityanath discusses potential partnerships between Denmark, UP in meeting with ambassador

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According to an official statement, the meeting took place at the chief minister's official residence in Lucknow, where Adityanath highlighted that UP is among the fastest-growing economies in India, offering a transparent policy framework, robust law and order, and modern infrastructure conducive for investors.

He invited Danish companies to invest in the state, assuring them of full government support, simplified procedures and a secure investment environment.

The chief minister emphasised that collaboration with Denmark would be particularly beneficial in sectors such as the defence corridor, renewable energy, waste-to-energy, water management, skill development, infrastructure development and healthcare. He expressed confidence that such partnerships would boost employment generation, facilitate technology transfer and accelerate sustainable development in the state.

Kristensen praised the transformation witnessed in UP over the past nine years under Adityanath's leadership, noting that the state has emerged as a key investment destination in India. He cited the state's large population, skilled workforce and improving infrastructure as major strengths.

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{{^usCountry}} The ambassador expressed keen interest in investment opportunities in the defence sector, saying that Danish companies possess significant expertise and are eager to collaborate in UP, particularly in the defence corridor. He also highlighted Denmark's capabilities in the waste-to-energy and renewable energy sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ambassador expressed keen interest in investment opportunities in the defence sector, saying that Danish companies possess significant expertise and are eager to collaborate in UP, particularly in the defence corridor. He also highlighted Denmark's capabilities in the waste-to-energy and renewable energy sectors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to clean energy initiatives, Kristensen noted that the UP government is actively promoting solar energy, waste-to-energy and hydrogen technologies, and Danish firms are keen to participate in these areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to clean energy initiatives, Kristensen noted that the UP government is actively promoting solar energy, waste-to-energy and hydrogen technologies, and Danish firms are keen to participate in these areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also underlined ongoing cooperation in water management, mentioning a project on river rejuvenation and water purification in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology , and said he would soon visit Varanasi in this regard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also underlined ongoing cooperation in water management, mentioning a project on river rejuvenation and water purification in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology , and said he would soon visit Varanasi in this regard. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ambassador identified education and skill development as key areas of cooperation, saying that Danish participation could enhance knowledge transfer and skill-building. He also highlighted opportunities in elderly healthcare and proposed language training and skill development initiatives to connect UP's youth with global employment prospects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ambassador identified education and skill development as key areas of cooperation, saying that Danish participation could enhance knowledge transfer and skill-building. He also highlighted opportunities in elderly healthcare and proposed language training and skill development initiatives to connect UP's youth with global employment prospects. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, both sides discussed collaboration in agriculture and food processing, with emphasis on agri-tech, supply chain management and value-added food production to promote sustainable agriculture.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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