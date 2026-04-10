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Adityanath discusses potential partnerships between Denmark, UP in meeting with ambassador

Adityanath discusses potential partnerships between Denmark, UP in meeting with ambassador

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 10:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a courtesy meeting with Denmark's Ambassador to India Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, during which both sides held wide-ranging and positive discussions on investment opportunities, technology collaboration and potential partnerships across multiple sectors in the state.

Adityanath discusses potential partnerships between Denmark, UP in meeting with ambassador

According to an official statement, the meeting took place at the chief minister's official residence in Lucknow, where Adityanath highlighted that UP is among the fastest-growing economies in India, offering a transparent policy framework, robust law and order, and modern infrastructure conducive for investors.

He invited Danish companies to invest in the state, assuring them of full government support, simplified procedures and a secure investment environment.

The chief minister emphasised that collaboration with Denmark would be particularly beneficial in sectors such as the defence corridor, renewable energy, waste-to-energy, water management, skill development, infrastructure development and healthcare. He expressed confidence that such partnerships would boost employment generation, facilitate technology transfer and accelerate sustainable development in the state.

Kristensen praised the transformation witnessed in UP over the past nine years under Adityanath's leadership, noting that the state has emerged as a key investment destination in India. He cited the state's large population, skilled workforce and improving infrastructure as major strengths.

In addition, both sides discussed collaboration in agriculture and food processing, with emphasis on agri-tech, supply chain management and value-added food production to promote sustainable agriculture.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Adityanath discusses potential partnerships between Denmark, UP in meeting with ambassador
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Adityanath discusses potential partnerships between Denmark, UP in meeting with ambassador
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