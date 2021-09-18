Adityanath inaugurates prototype train for Kanpur, Agra Metro projects, says more cities to get services

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the first prototype train of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects and said quick efforts were being made to provide the services in other cities in the state. "It is a matter of pride to be invited for the inauguration of the first-ever prototype train of Kanpur and Agra Metro. Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) and Alstom Transport India Limited for this. This is a matter of pride for us," Adityanath during his virtual address, according to news agency ANI.

The UP chief minister said that four cities in the state are currently using Metro trains. "Metro is a necessity today. Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida are currently using the Metro. We are working quickly on the Kanpur and Agra Metros. I hope that by November 30, we will be able to dedicate it to the nation and have Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate it,” he said. “Efforts are underway to bring Metro trains to Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Varanasi and Meerut too. Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for these have been either sent or are in its final stages," he added.

The country used to be dependent on western companies for transportation projects but it is now advancing in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, he said.

Adityanath also praised the efforts of UPMRC during coronavirus pandemic. He said, "They worked tirelessly and even Covid could not be an obstacle for them."

The construction of the Agra Metro project was inaugurated by PM Modi in December 2020. The Agra Metro will connect major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandra with the city's other transport nodes like the railway station and bus stands. The civil construction works of Kanpur Metro's priority corridor from IIT to Motijheel was awarded last year and is being executed at a brisk pace since the re-opening of the state after Covid-19 lockdown.