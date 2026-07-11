Admission deadlines extended at cultural institutions in Lucknow

: The last date to apply for admission to several cultural institutions in Lucknow has been extended, giving students more time to apply for various music, dance and fine arts courses.

Admission in-charge prof RK Pandey said the last date to apply for postgraduate courses and LLB has been extended to July 20. He said applications are being accepted through the college’s official website. (For representation only)

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At Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, the online application deadline has been extended from June 30 to July 15. The second phase of counselling will be held in the last week of July.

Vice-chancellor prof Mandavi Singh said applications are open for undergraduate (BPA), postgraduate (MPA) and two-year diploma courses in vocal music, instrumental music and dance.

Students can apply for courses in Hindustani Classical Vocal, Sitar, Violin, Sarod, Sarangi, Flute, Hawaiian Guitar, Tabla, Pakhawaj, Kathak and Bharatanatyam. Applications are also open for special diploma courses in Thumri-Dadra, Dhrupad-Dhamar, Sugam Sangeet, Harmonium, Folk Dance, Folk Music and Dholak.

The application fee is ₹500 for General and OBC candidates and ₹300 for SC, ST, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Divyang and other reserved category candidates.

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{{^usCountry}} The last date for online applications to the regular Kathak training programmes at the Kathak Kendra of the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi has also been extended from June 30 to July 31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last date for online applications to the regular Kathak training programmes at the Kathak Kendra of the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi has also been extended from June 30 to July 31. {{/usCountry}}

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Interested candidates can apply through the university’s official admission portal. The UP State Lalit Kala Akademi has also extended the application deadline for its Bachelor of Visual Arts (Painting) programme for the academic session 2025-26 from June 30 to July 15.

Director Shraddha Shukla said only 20 students will be admitted to the four-year professional degree course because of limited seats. The application fee is ₹500 for General and OBC candidates and ₹300 for SC, ST and women candidates.

JNPG college extends UG, PG and LLB admission dates

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Lucknow: Shri Jai Narayan Mishra PG (JNPG) College has also extended the admission deadlines for undergraduate, postgraduate and LLB courses. College principal prof KK Shukla said the last date to apply for undergraduate courses has been extended to July 15. The merit list for UG admissions will be released on the evening of the same day.

Admission in-charge prof RK Pandey said the last date to apply for postgraduate courses and LLB has been extended to July 20. He said applications are being accepted through the college’s official website.