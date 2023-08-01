Admission of 4 KGMU students revoked for failing to clear MBBS exams

The admission of four MBBS students at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) was cancelled after they could not clear exams in over a decade’s time.

One of the students is of 1997 batch, another 1999 batch, one of 2001 batch and the fourth of 2006 batch. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the rules, a student if fails to clear MBBS in maximum 10 years, remains absent for over a year shall be debarred from campus. The new rules were introduced by KGMU a year before and after approval from the executive council, the action was taken against the students.

“The rules have been made according to directions from National Medical Commission (NMC). Students who do not fulfil rules are facing action,” said spokesperson for KGMU Dr Sudhir Singh.

