Admissions at Lucknow’s Shakuntala varsity only through CUET from next session

Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow, will be the third university in Lucknow to carry out all admissions through the Central University Entrance Test (CUET). This will start from the academic session 2025-26. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Currently, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and KMC Language University process admissions through CUET.

Likewise, admissions to the Institute of Engineering and Technology (Engineering) will be done through AKTU, JEE mains, and CUET. This will increase the representation of all states along with diversity in the university, officials said.

These decisions were taken at the academic council meeting of the university held on Tuesday.

10 new courses at Rehab varsity from this session

The rehab university will start 10 new courses from the upcoming 2024-25 session. In a meeting of the academic council held on Tuesday, the university gave its approval to start all new courses, an official said.

These include a one-year certificate course in Communicative English to be started in the Department of English and other foreign languages on 60 seats. B Sc course is being started in the science faculty with 60 seats in PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group and 60 seats in PSC (Physics, Statistics, Computer Science) group.

To promote university-industry linkage in the university, the department of economics will start a three-month certificate course in automobile insurance. A total of 40 students will be admitted in this course.

A six-month certificate course in Indian Knowledge System as well as a six-month certificate course in tally and accounting will start under the commerce department. Also, a one-year undergraduate diploma in Indian Capital Market is being started and the number of seats in each course will be 20.

A one-year post graduate diploma in investment and portfolio management will start under the management department. It will have 30 seats. A one-year Indian classical vocal music certificate course will start under the department of music with 40 seats.

All these courses will be conducted in self-finance mode.

From the upcoming session, the curriculum developed in accordance with the National Education Policy at the postgraduate level in each department of the university was approved. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor Prof Sanjay Singh.