Adopt PPP models for Meerut, Kanpur, Mathura-Vrindavan: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to adopt revenue-sharing and public–private partnership (PPP) models as the backbone of development in Meerut, Kanpur, and Mathura-Vrindavan. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also directed to examine the possibility of developing the proposed Bijli Bamba Bypass in Meerut under a PPP model, similar to the Lucknow Green Corridor. (FILE PHOTO)

Reviewing the comprehensive development blueprint for the three cities, the chief minister said that future projects must reduce dependence on state funding and instead focus on generating long-term income and strengthening city identities.

During the review meeting, divisional commissioners presented detailed citywide plans, collectively outlining 478 development projects — 111 in Meerut, 109 in Kanpur and 258 in Mathura-Vrindavan, which were prepared after consultations with public representatives and inter-departmental teams.

The chief minister stressed that the development of these cities must go beyond concrete structures and focus on preserving local heritage, cultural character, and environmental well-being. He called for innovation in planning, strict adherence to timelines, and visible improvements in the daily experience of residents and visitors.

Projects have been divided into phased timelines with 38 priority works earmarked for the 2025-26 cycle alone.

The chief minister also directed to examine the possibility of developing the proposed Bijli Bamba Bypass in Meerut under a PPP model, similar to the Lucknow Green Corridor, according to an official statement.

Traffic management, multi-level parking, smart roads, pedestrian facilities, and urban beautification have been placed at the core of the first-phase interventions across all three cities.

Kanpur’s development strategy, themed “Rooted in Legacy, Rising to Tomorrow,” focuses on blending heritage with modern infrastructure.

Proposals include the widening of Mainavati Marg, multi-level parking projects, new master plan roads, upgrades around Green Park Stadium, development of Maksudabad City Forest and a Botanical Garden, riverfront connectivity, a Greenfield Corridor, and potential Metro network expansion. The plan also introduces the concept of ‘Greater Kanpur’ as a new growth zone.

Mathura-Vrindavan’s ‘Vision 2030’ plan centres on elevating the spiritual and cultural experience for millions of domestic and international pilgrims. It features street façade improvements, multi-level and bus parking hubs, beautified entry gates, corridor upgrades connecting Barsana, Govardhan, and Radhakund, enhanced Parikrama Marg amenities, and better signage and lighting from city entry points to major temples.

Meerut’s urban overhaul, aimed at easing congestion and improving mobility, includes the Bijli Bamba Bypass, widening of key stretches like Hapur Adda–Gandhi Ashram Road, redevelopment of University Road, improvements across 19 traffic intersections, development of Sanjay Van, and a recycled-water supply system from Shatabdi Nagar STP to Mohkampur Industrial Area.