‘Adopted son’ held for Bareilly woman’s murder over ₹20-cr property share

A 24-year-old contractual municipal employee was arrested for allegedly killing a retired Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) official’s wife in Bareilly district after she refused to give him a share in her property valued at around ₹20 crore, police said on Tuesday. Representational image (Sourced)

Manush Pareek, additional superintendent of police (City), Bareilly, said the victim, Sharda Yadav, 65, went missing on May 2 after she did not return home. Her husband, Gajraj Singh, 70, a retired LIU sub-inspector, lodged a missing person’s FIR at Subhash Nagar police station the same day.

Police said CCTV footage showed the accused, Varun Parashari, who was known to the family and treated as an adopted son, taking Yadav in his car. He was detained on Monday and allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.

According to investigators, Parashari allegedly lured Yadav on the pretext of taking her to a satsang (spiritual gathering) but drove her nearly 60 km to Jahanabad in Pilibhit district. He allegedly stabbed her to death and dumped the body in bushes. The body was recovered late Monday night based on his identification.

Police said Yadav owned significant assets in Bareilly, including a 9,000 sq ft house, a school up to Class 8, five shops and four plots at different locations, all in her name.

Pareek said Parashari, a resident of Bamanpuri, came in contact with Yadav around two years ago at a mobile shop run from her residence. He gradually gained her trust, frequently visited her and often accompanied her to satsangs. Over time, Yadav treated him like her son.

Investigators said Parashari later allegedly developed an interest in her property and demanded a share. When she refused, citing her three sons, he allegedly planned the crime.

On the day of the incident, Yadav was alone at home. Police said Parashari arrived, convinced her to step out and carried out the murder. Further legal proceedings are underway.