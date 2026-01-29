After 10-day face-off with Magh Mela administration, Shankaracharya leaves fairground in Prayagraj

After a 10-day face-off with the Magh Mela administration, Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati left the annual religious fair in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The move comes 18 days before the conclusion of the Magh Mela. Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati outside his camp at the Magh Mela before leaving on Wednesday. (ANIL K MAURYA/HT)

The standoff followed an incident on Mauni Amavasya on January 18, when the seer’s palanquin was allegedly stopped from proceeding to the Sangam for the holy dip as officials cited restrictions in a no-vehicle zone. Since then, he had been staging a sit-in protest outside his camp in the Magh Mela area. There was an exchange of notices and replies by both sides during this period.

The latest development comes even as in the last two days, the authorities maintained silence on the issue.

Speaking to reporters at his Sector 4 camp on Wednesday, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said his “heart was too distressed” to stay on or take the ritual dip in the holy Triveni Sangam.

According to the seer, the Mela administration had offered to escort him to the Sangam in a palanquin with full honours, including a ceremonial shower of flowers, but he rejected the proposal.

“When there is sorrow and anger in the heart, even holy water cannot provide peace,” he said.

He added that the administration’s offer lacked the one thing he had demanded—a sincere apology for the incident that occurred on Mauni Amavasya.

“True respect comes when a mistake is acknowledged. Until those responsible apologise, I will not accept any such proposal,” he said.

Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj said, “We had tried to pacify the seer, but all efforts proved in vain. Leaving the Magh Mela on Wednesday was his decision, which the Mela administration had nothing to do with.”

Two major bathing days—Maghi Purnima (February 1) and Mahashivratri (February 15)—are still ahead.

Speaking to HT, the seer’s PRO Shailendra Yogiraj said their legal team is preparing to file a criminal complaint through court under Section 156(3), alleging assault on the Shankaracharya’s followers when police stopped his palanquin on January 18.

“All officers involved will be made party to the case. We have collected all the footage for the case,” he said.