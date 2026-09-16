After 8-yr wait, justice finally in sight for slain Apple exec’s kin

LUCKNOW Almost eight years after Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was allegedly shot dead by a police constable on patrol in the state capital, the much-anticipated verdict is finally imminent. District and sessions judge Malkhan Singh is likely to pronounce the judgment on September 17, concluding a trial that put police accountability and use of force under national spotlight.

Police alleged that two motorcycle-borne constables, Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar, on patrol duty, signalled him to stop. The constables chased Tiwari when he did not stop immediately. Chaudhary allegedly opened fire and a bullet hit Tiwari, who was later declared dead at a hospital. (File Photo)

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“District judge Malkhan Singh will deliver the verdict in the Vivek Tiwari murder case on September 17,” said advocate Pranshu Agarwal, representing Kalpana Tiwari, wife of late Vivek Tiwari. She is working as a PRO with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

“We have been waiting for last eight years to get justice. Finally, the day has come for which we have been waiting,” said Vishnu Shukla, brother of Kalpana.

The matter, registered at Gomti Nagar police station, pertains to offences under Sections 302 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

Tiwari, 38, a resident of New Hyderabad Colony, was returning home in his SUV on September 30, 2018, after attending a party when he was shot dead around 1.30 am near Makdoompur police outpost in Gomti Nagar Extension.

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{{^usCountry}} Police alleged that two motorcycle-borne constables, Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar, on patrol duty, signalled him to stop. The constables chased Tiwari when he did not stop immediately. Chaudhary allegedly opened fire and a bullet hit Tiwari, who was later declared dead at a hospital. His colleague Sana Khan, who was in the car with him, was the key eyewitness to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police alleged that two motorcycle-borne constables, Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar, on patrol duty, signalled him to stop. The constables chased Tiwari when he did not stop immediately. Chaudhary allegedly opened fire and a bullet hit Tiwari, who was later declared dead at a hospital. His colleague Sana Khan, who was in the car with him, was the key eyewitness to the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The killing triggered widespread outrage as it involved serving policemen shooting at a corporate executive in the state capital. The case was initially probed by Lucknow Police and later closely monitored by the state government.

Both constables were arrested and booked for murder and causing hurt. While Prashant Chaudhary is facing trial in the district judge court, co-accused Sandeep Kumar is being tried separately.

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The prosecution examined multiple witnesses, including forensic experts, and presented evidence regarding the sequence of events that night.

The prosecution examined eight witnesses over five years to build its case. Key eyewitness Sana Siddiqui, who was travelling with Vivek Tiwari in the car at the time of incident, deposed on April 4, 2019, followed by Kalpana Tiwari, wife of deceased, on November 2, 2019, and head constable Rajesh Kumar on November 28, 2019.

Two doctors, Jitendra K Srivastava and Ram Prakash Dwivedi, who conducted medical and post-mortem examination, deposed on January 6, 2020 and January 21, 2020, respectively, while the then city magistrate Salil K Patel recorded his statement on February 11, 2020.

Sub-inspector Kushal Kumar Tiwari deposed on December 23, 2022, and investigating officer assistant commissioner of police Vivek Pandey, then station officer of Gomti Nagar, was examined over a prolonged period from February 2, 2024 to October 19, 2024.

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