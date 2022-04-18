After a week, UP reports Covid death again; 135 fresh cases

LUCKNOW: One person died of Covid in Hardoi and as many as 135 people tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The last Covid death in the state was reported on April 9. The active Covid case count in UP has now crossed the 600-mark .

“There are 610 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Gautam Buddha Nagar has maximum 280 active Covid cases.

Among the total 135 new cases, the highest 76 were reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 33 from Ghaziabad,7 from Lucknow and 2 from Meerut. About 90% of the active cases are in home isolation.

The total number of Covid cases in the state has reached 2071621 and the number of total Covid tests done till now has reached 109840648, including 91032 tests done in the past 24 hours. Thirty-one patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. Till now, 20,47,511 patients have recovered in the state, while the number of deaths has reached 23500.

“The recovery rate in the state is 98.83%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the state has reached 30,75,58,925 and about 90% beneficiaries above 18 years of age have got their second dose as well.

Experts said that despite rise in Covid cases, there was no need to panic, particularly for those who did not have any co-morbidity. “Covid infection spreads fast but if you have good body immunity, it might not catch you or the impact will be low,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty, KGMU.