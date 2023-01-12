After ‘accidental’ death of 2-year-old son, cop father walks into SSP office with body

Shattered by the death of his two-year-old son who reportedly died after falling into a water-filled pothole on Wednesday, a police constable in Etawah district carried his son’s body to the office of the district senior superintendent of police (SSP) and alleged that he was not granted leave to take care of his ailing wife and child.

Constable Sonu Chowdhary, posted in Baidpura, said his son’s death was a result of him being occupied with police work for most of his time.

Officials there consoled the constable and persuaded him to go back to his house in the Ekta colony. He and his family live in a two-room house on the ground floor of a building. He stated that his wife Kavita had not been keeping well since the last week, and he had thus applied for leave with the office of SP (city) Kapil Dev on January 7.

On Wednesday noon when the constable was out on work, his son reportedly crawled out of the house and fell into the pothole. He was rushed to a hospital where the duty doctors declared him dead.

Other officials who took him to his house accompanied Chowdhary during the burial of his son. SSP Jai Prakash Singh said an inquiry was ordered.