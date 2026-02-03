After heartwarming interaction, CM assures school admission to girl

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a heartwarming interaction with a 4-year-old girl during the Janata Darshan programme in Lucknow where he addressed public grievances. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with the girl during the Janata Darshan, in Lucknow on Monday. (Sourced)

A resident of Lucknow, Anabia Ali, accompanied by her mother, approached the CM seeking her admission to Loreto Convent. After this, Adityanath assured the child that she would be enrolled in her chosen school.

A video clip that went viral showed the chief minister asking the girl – “Where do you want to study?” And pat came the answer: “Loreto Convent School” from the four year old. The CM then asked: “Will you go to school regulary and study?” The girl nodded her head in affirmation. Anabia’s mother informed that she is going to a play school but now wants to study in Loreto.

Accepting her application, Adityanath asked the girl which class she wants to study. The girl replied: “In Nursery.” The CM assured her of all support, bringing a smile to the young girl’s face after the interaction. He even directed an official to look into her admission.

Anabia also recited a poem before the CM who encouraged her after hearing it.

Sharing her experience after meeting the CM, the girl said: “I met CM Yogi ji and requested him to get me admission to Loreto Convent.”

When contacted, district inspector of school (DIoS), Rakesh Kumar said, “I’ve received a whatsapp message and sent it to the school for consideration.” An office staff of the school confirmed that they’ve received a message from the DIoS and the matter will be looked into.

SIMILAR GESTURES

In September 2025, after a Kanpur girl, along with her mother, met the CM at a Janata Darshan programme in Lucknow and sought admission to a private school of her choice, the process for the same was initiated following the CM’s instructions.

In June 2025, Vachi from Moradabad had appealed to the CM for admission during a Janata Darshan. Within hours of her plea, she was enrolled in a reputed school under the RTE Act. In July, Gorakhpur’s Pankhuri Tripathi sought a fee waiver, which was granted following the CM’s assurance.