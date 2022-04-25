After last year’s clash, CRPF jawan’s wedding procession gets police protection in Bulandshahr village
In view of alleged tension between dalits and Thakurs following a death in firing during a wedding procession last year, the ‘ghudchari’ (wedding) procession of a dalit jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was taken out under police protection in the Thakur dominated village Gadana in Bulandshahr district on Sunday.
Gadana, a Rajput (Thakur) dominated village, also has a sizable population of dalits.
Unwilling to risk another incident, CRPF jawan Gaurav, who is posted in Delhi, demanded that the Bulandshahr SSP provide him security for his marriage, including the ghudchari procession in which the groom goes to a temple on horseback.
SSP SK Singh said police were deployed in the village after receiving a written application from Gaurav in order to prevent any clashes.
Both communities had clashed during a dalit wedding procession on July 1 last year, leading to an exchange of fire in which a Thakur, one Rakesh, died and nine dalits were booked for murder.
Bulandshahr SSP SK Singh said three of the accused were later booked under the National Security Act (NSA).
Besides, the SC/ ST commission, on the complaint of dalits, directed the SSP and the Bulandshahr district magistrate to register a case against the Thakurs.
“A case against six Rajputs was also registered in the same incident,” said Rajpal Tomar, station house officer of the Kakor police station under the jurisdiction of which the Gadana village falls.
Since then both communities have been wary of each other.
The SHO said since then both communities avoided taking out the ghudchari procession through each other’s localities in order to avoid further clashes.
But, Gaurav’s family decided to take the old route which passes through Rajput localities and that’s why police were deployed in the village, said SHO.
The ghudchari ceremony was completed without incident on Sunday evening. Thereafter, the baraat (marriage party) proceeded to the bride’s village and returned on Monday morning.
SHO Tomar said teams from police stations nearby were also called.
“We made security arrangements till the baraat returned on Monday,” said SHO, adding that after the July incident, police were deployed in the village whenever functions took place there.
“We could not risk another death due to a clash,” he said.
The instance of the marriage procession having to be taken out under police protection has drawn criticism from dalit leaders and activists.
The social organisation Shoshit Kranti Dal’s president Ravikant said it’s a matter of shame that a CRPF jawan anticipated caste atrocities.
“Those who protect the country are feeling insecure. If this could happen in western UP, then the condition of dalits in the far-flung areas could well be imagined,” he said.
-
Industry dept headed by CM Soren allotted plot to his wife’s firm: BJP
Jharkhand's former chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das on Monday levelled fresh allegations of corruption against chief minister Hemant Soren, alleging that the state's industry department headed by Soren allotted an 11-acre plot to his wife Kalpana Soren's firm at an industrial cluster in the state capital last year. Das said giving lease or contracts to family members amounts to conflict of interest and is a criminal offence under Prevention of Corruption Act.
-
Speech impaired woman raped, killed in Samastipur village
A speech impaired woman was allegedly raped and subsequently killed at Bhindi field in Samastipur district on Sunday night, police said. According to police, the incident took place when the woman was returning home after collecting fodder from the field from animals. Sub-divisional police officer Dinesh Pandey said that police are looking into the matter.
-
BJP’s uniform civil code plans make JD(U) uneasy
The move by Bharatiya Janata Party to implement the Uniform Civil Code in states ruled by the party is set to put further strain on its alliance with the Janata Dal -United, which has already under stress on issues like the demand for a caste based census, special status for Bihar, etc., to name a few.
-
Chowk Jama Masjid in Prayagraj voluntarily removes 4 loudspeakers
Amidst politics heating up across the country over azaan and Hanuman Chalisa, a prominent mosque of Prayagraj — Sunni Jama Masjid in Chowk — has voluntarily taken down four of the six loudspeakers used for azaan and prayers. Interestingly, the management committee of one of the oldest mosques in Sangam city decided to remove the loudspeakers even though no complaint or protest over it has surfaced in recent months.
-
Agra reports 8 fresh Covid cases; active cases reach 36
Agra on Monday reported eight fresh Covid cases taking the tally of active cases in the district to 36. District magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh on twitter said the average positivity rate in Agra continues to be 1.28 % while the recovery rate is steady at 98.61 % in Agra district. As many as 35717 got cured while 465 have lost their lives. Health officials stressed on testing and speedy vaccination.
