After LMC nod, LDA takes up survey of Sahara Shahar

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday launched a drive to carry out the survey of Sahara Shahar in Gomti Nagar, confirmed a senior LDA official on the condition of anonymity. The official added that LDA had now received the required permission from Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). (File)

The move came a day after LDA officials were “stopped” by LMC guards from entering the site for want of written approval.

LDA officials, accompanied by technical and revenue teams, arrived at the 170-acre site early on Friday to begin measuring it and verifying land-use compliance. Officials said the survey would include a comprehensive verification of the land’s lease records, measurement of the entire land parcel, and assessment of the extent of misuse or non-compliance.

On Thursday, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed that the survey would be taking place. The LDA team then attempted a preliminary inspection but had to return after being stopped by LMC’s on-site guards, said sources in the authority. They added that the state government had directed the LDA to carry out the survey to assess land dues and identify misuse, even when the land was under LMC’s possession.

The development follows a report by HT on Friday that highlighted LDA’s plan to begin the survey after LMC’s green signal.

In October this year, LMC seized and sealed nearly 130 acres of Sahara Shahar, including the bungalow of late Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara Group, and his wife Swapna Roy’s residence Swapna Kuti. She had been living there with relatives before the municipal team sealed the property.

The LMC action came after allegations that the Sahara Group misused the land allotted under a 1994–95 licence deed, which was meant for residential and commercial purposes. Out of the total 170 acres, nearly 40 acres were marked as a green belt. The officials said the survey report would play a crucial role in deciding the next course of administrative and legal action against the project.