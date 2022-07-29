After minister’s intervention, 4 teams deployed in Shahjahanpur to trace abducted rape survivor

Four teams have been deployed to trace a Shahjahanpur school teacher, who allegedly went missing since Wednesday morning after she accused the husband of her school manager of raping her, police said on Friday.

The action follows intervention of Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna.

According to father of the 22-year-old woman, he had met the state finance minister on Thursday following which the in-charge of Tilhar police station of Shahjahanpur was directed to trace her immediately.

“Four teams have been constituted by the police to search the teacher, a resident of a village under Tilhar police station. The police are on the job and the teacher will be recovered soon,” superintendent of police (rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

The SP said the man named in the FIR had taken the teacher to Shahjahanpur city for some work where he raped her in a hotel and made a video.

He said the complainant alleged that the accused repeatedly exploited her by threatening to kill her family members and make the video viral if she told anyone about the incident.

When the woman told her family about the incident on Tuesday (July 26), they went to the man’s house where they were threatened and sent back. Following this an FIR was lodged on Wednesday, they said.

The victim’s father alleged that the accused abducted the woman from her house when he got to know about the police complaint.

A case was lodged against the man under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Meanwhile, two videos of the incident have gone viral on social media after the FIR was registered, the father of the woman said. In one of the videos a girl’s voice can also be heard, the woman’s father added.

