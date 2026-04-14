After Noida stir, Uttar Pradesh govt announces interim hike in minimum wages

After protests by workers in Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government late Monday night announced an interim increase in minimum wages on the recommendations of the high-level committee constituted under the chief minister’s directions. Security personnel in Noida on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The revised rates have been divided into three categories: for Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida)-Ghaziabad, for cities with municipal corporations, and for other districts of the state. These increased interim rates will be considered effective from April 1.

For Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers’ wages have been raised from ₹11,313 to ₹13,690 (interim), semi-skilled from ₹12,445 to ₹15,059 (interim), and skilled from ₹13,940 to ₹16,868 (interim).

In other districts with municipal corporations, Wages for unskilled workers have increased to ₹13,006 (interim) from ₹11,313, for semi-skilled to ₹14,306 from ₹12,445, and for skilled to ₹16,025 from ₹13,940.

In other districts, unskilled workers will now earn ₹12,356 instead of ₹11,313, semi-skilled ₹13,591 instead of ₹12,445, and skilled ₹15,224 instead of ₹13,940.

Meanwhile, the government has termed the news on social media claiming that the minimum wage of workers has been fixed at ₹20,000 per month as completely misleading and baseless.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a high-level committee to address the issues arising out of the factory workers’ protest in Noida and examine the workers’ demands.

Wage hikes, weekly offs and better working conditions emerged as key demands of workers amid discussions between labour representatives and the committee. The committee held a meeting with worker representatives and other stakeholders late in Greater Noida, where employees from various industrial units outlined their concerns in detail.

According to an official order issued on April 13, the panel is chaired by the industrial development commissioner and includes the additional chief secretary (MSME), principal secretary (labour and employment), and the labour commissioner as member secretary, along with representatives of labour unions and industry bodies.

Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam said the committee is focussed on resolving the situation through dialogue. “The committee will engage with all stakeholders and submit its recommendations on priority. The interests of workers will be protected while maintaining industrial peace,” she said.

An official familiar with the discussions said workers had “clearly placed their demands regarding wage revision, overtime and working conditions” before the panel.

The administration appealed to workers to maintain peace and return to their workplaces, urging them not to pay attention to rumours and to rely only on official communication.

Officials added that further rounds of meetings will be held in the coming days.

The committee also includes five representatives from labour unions and three from industrial associations.

The officials also said that a thorough probe will be conducted into any attempts by “vested interests” or political motives to disturb the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the workers’ protest over wage hike demands escalated into violence in Noida’s Phase 2 industrial area on Monday, with incidents of arson, stone-pelting and vandalism reported, prompting heavy police deployment.

Large groups of workers gathered, blocked roads and clashed with police as the agitation entered its fifth day. Two vehicles were set on fire and several properties were damaged during the violence, officials said.

The protests, which began on Friday evening, were initially peaceful but turned volatile as tensions escalated.

Eyewitnesses said sections of the crowd raised slogans, with some shouting that they would not back down in the face of police action.

Videos circulating on social media showed a fire at a premises in Sector 63.

Police teams were rushed to the spot, and force was used in some areas to disperse crowds and prevent further escalation. “The situation is being closely monitored. Adequate force has been deployed and efforts are underway to restore normalcy,” a senior police officer said.

The agitation was largely centred around hosiery and manufacturing units, with workers demanding a significant wage hike.

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said police are identifying elements who allegedly instigated violence during workers’ protests in Noida and warned that strict action will be taken against them.

In a brief update, the DGP said “provocative elements” and “external elements” involved in the unrest are being traced.

“Firm legal action will follow once their identities are established,” Krishna said.

Officials said the DGP along with senior officers, including additional director general (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, were monitoring the situation in Noida from the police headquarters control room in Lucknow.

Additional DCP (central Noida) Rajendra Kumar Gautam said police remained deployed across affected areas. “The police have been continuously present and active on the ground, working systematically to manage the situation,” he said, adding that no arrests had been made so far.

(With agency inputs)