After PM’s appeal, Yogi orders 50% cut in official vehicle fleets, pushes work from home

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed an immediate 50% reduction in the fleet of vehicles used by the CM, ministers and senior officials, and ordered that unnecessary vehicles be removed from official convoys.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting of additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries, which was also attended by the chief secretary and the DGP. (Sourced)

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He also appealed for prioritising the work-from-home culture in the state and urged people to reduce fuel consumption and avoid unnecessary gold purchases in line with the Prime Minister’s appeal.

Adityanath chaired a meeting of additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries, which was also attended by the chief secretary and the DGP. During the meeting, he stressed greater use of PNG, Metro rail and public transport buses, including services operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), besides encouraging virtual meetings and video conferences for official work.

“The world is witnessing instability and everyone must exercise caution,” the chief minister said, while urging people to align with the Prime Minister’s appeal.

He said the state administration should remain prepared to implement the Centre’s appeal effectively.

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{{^usCountry}} “Ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives should use public transport at least one day a week. A ‘No Vehicle Day’ should also be organised once every week. Government employees, students of schools and colleges, and various sections of society should also be associated with this campaign,” the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives should use public transport at least one day a week. A ‘No Vehicle Day’ should also be organised once every week. Government employees, students of schools and colleges, and various sections of society should also be associated with this campaign,” the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath said the industrial development department and IIDC have been asked to encourage industrial institutions and large startups to adopt work-from-home arrangements. “In workplaces with a large workforce, a state-level advisory should be issued recommending work-from-home for two days a week. Seminars, meetings and workshops of the state education department, along with other official meetings, should also be conducted virtually. Fifty per cent of internal meetings at the state secretariat and directorates should also be held virtually,” Adityanath said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath said the industrial development department and IIDC have been asked to encourage industrial institutions and large startups to adopt work-from-home arrangements. “In workplaces with a large workforce, a state-level advisory should be issued recommending work-from-home for two days a week. Seminars, meetings and workshops of the state education department, along with other official meetings, should also be conducted virtually. Fifty per cent of internal meetings at the state secretariat and directorates should also be held virtually,” Adityanath said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also urged people of the state to join the Prime Minister’s call.

He said schools and colleges should encourage the use of school buses and, where necessary, UPSRTC buses could also be linked with educational institutions.

“To reduce fuel consumption during peak hours, office timings may be divided into different batches. The use of public transport, carpooling, electric vehicles and cycles should be encouraged,” the chief minister said.

“In cities where Metro services are operational, people should make maximum use of them. Public transport services, including buses, should be increased on high-demand routes,” he added.

The chief minister also urged people to conserve electricity.

“Unnecessary use of electricity should be avoided in government buildings, homes and private establishments,” he said, adding that decorative lighting in commercial complexes and private establishments should be minimised after 10pm.

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He also stressed promoting public bicycle-sharing schemes and advised against non-essential foreign travel for the next six months.

Appealing to citizens and wedding planners to organise events within the country, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had several destinations suitable for tourism and destination weddings, including heritage sites, eco-tourism spots and forts.

He directed officials to launch a “Visit My State” campaign to promote wellness, eco, rural, wildlife and cuisine-based tourism.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh was the first state to implement the “One District, One Cuisine” initiative and directed that museums and memorials be made free for visitors for a specified period.

He said the tourism department had been asked to hold meetings with hotels, airlines, tour operators and travel agents regarding the campaign.

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“Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from Uttar Pradesh living across the world should be encouraged to visit the state. Shopping festivals, heritage tours, visits to gaushalas and temples should be promoted,” he said.

Adityanath also stressed the promotion of products made by local artisans, self-help groups and entrepreneurs, saying ODOP and GI-tagged products should be encouraged and presented as gifts during festivals and weddings.

The chief minister further appealed to people to reduce edible oil consumption.

“This step is necessary for better health, household savings and reducing import dependence. Awareness campaigns should be conducted through cultural and theatrical programmes,” he said.

He directed the health department to organise nutrition awareness camps and said schools, colleges, hospitals, hostels, jails and police mess facilities should reduce the use of oil in food preparation.

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At the local level, administrative officials were asked to coordinate with hotel, restaurant and street food vendor associations to promote low-oil food items.

Adityanath also directed the agriculture department to promote natural farming and ensure effective utilisation of cow dung generated in gaushalas.

He further directed officials to hold meetings with jewellers’ associations and traders regarding concerns over reduced gold purchases.

The chief minister also stressed expanding the PNG network in mission mode and increasing connections across the state. He said meetings should be held with city gas distribution companies and directed officials to promote the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and rooftop solar systems.

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