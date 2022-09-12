Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / After SC order, Kappan released from Lucknow jail

After SC order, Kappan released from Lucknow jail

lucknow news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 11:33 PM IST

A division bench of Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat had on Sept 9 directed the UP govt to produce Kappan before the trial court within three days for release on bail, subject to conditions that would ensure his presence in the trial in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

In this Oct 7, 2020 file photo, police produce journalist Siddique Kappan (right) and three others before a court in Mathura. The SC granted bail to journalist Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in UP where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped. (PTI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The court of additional district and sessions judge Anurodh Mishra on Monday released Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan following orders of the Supreme Court that had granted him bail on September 9.

Kappan, who was lodged in Lucknow prison, was produced before the court. A division bench of Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat had on September 9 directed the Uttar Pradesh government to produce Kappan before the trial court within three days for release on bail, subject to conditions that would ensure his presence in the trial in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court also pointed out that observations made in this order (bail order) will have no effect on the trial court’s proceedings in this case.

On October 5, 2020, the UP Police had arrested Kappan and three others accompanying him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act while they were on way to Hathras to report on a Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14, 2020.

According to the police, six smartphones, one laptop and pamphlets were recovered from them. The woman died at a Delhi hospital on September 29, 2020.

The prosecution alleged that after an inquiry it came to fore that the applicant and other co-accused persons were travelling to create unrest in the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP