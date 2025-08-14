After she praises Yogi, Samajwadi Party expels MLA Pooja Pal

After Samajwadi Party MLA from Chail Pooja Pal showered praises on chief minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing the killers of her husband Raju Pal to justice, she was expelled by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday for “anti-party” activities and indiscipline. Pooja Pal. (HT Photo)

The letter issued by the SP chief read, “You have been involved in anti-party activities, however, you didn’t stop it even after being warned, which has caused damage to the party.

The work done by you is against the party and serious indiscipline, hence you are being expelled from the party with immediate effect. At the same time, you are also being relieved from all the posts of the party.”

Pooja Pal was earlier in the news when she had cross-voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in February 2024. In June, the SP had expelled three rebel MLAs for cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha polls but spared Pooja Pal then.

After her expulsion, Pooja Pal said to the media, “Perhaps you could not hear the women in Prayagraj, who were even more worried than me. But I am their voice, I have been elected as an MLA and sent to the assembly. I am the voice of mothers and sisters who have lost their loved ones. They have sent me here. All people in Prayagraj, who were disturbed due to Atiq Ahmed, have been given justice by the CM, not just to Pooja Pal. I have been saying this from day one, even when I was in the party.”

“I have been expelled today. I stand by my statement even today. I became an MLA later but I am a victim woman first, a wife first...We could not stand the incident that occurred with us. They speak of PDA. I, too, belong to a backward community, I was troubled, I stepped out of my house because my husband was killed in broad daylight. They have proven that they are completely against PDA,” she said.

Pooja Pal, who participated in the 24-hour discussion in the assembly on the Vision Document 2047 by the BJP government, had said during her speech that chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave justice to many women like her.

“Everyone knows who murdered my husband. I want to thank the chief minister for bringing me justice and hearing me when nobody else did. The CM gave justice to many other women like me in Prayagraj by bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed. ‘Mere pati ke hatyare Atiq Ahmed ko Mukhya Mantri ne mitti mein milaane ka kaam kiya’... I raised my voice when I saw that no one wanted to fight against criminals like Atiq Ahmed... When I started getting exhausted with this fight, CM Yogi Adityanath gave me justice,” Pooja Pal had said in the state assembly earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak attacked the Samajwadi Party for expelling Pooja Pal on the eve of Independence Day.

“To be expelled on the eve of Independence Day for supporting the vision of Viksit Bharat in the House, shows the poor thinking of the Samajwadi Party. The House unanimously accepted that the Samajwadi Party’s policy is anti-woman,” Pathak said