After success of many students, more evince interest in UP govt Abhyudaya coaching scheme

After the success of many students who cleared competitive examinations after studying at the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching, the number of applicants showing interest in the coaching initiative in Lucknow district has increased.

UP govt Abhyudaya coaching classes (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While 23 coaching students cleared UPSC, another 95 cleared UPPSC examinations. That’s why perhaps 2978 students have shown interest in availing the government’s free coaching facility, 895 more than last year when 2083 had evinced interest.

Of these, 2027 candidates want to attend offline classes while 951 settled for online tutorials.

“As many Abhyudaya coaching students have cleared UPSC and UPPSC, the number of applicants has increased now. Abhyudaya Coaching Institutes were launched on Basant Panchami in 2021 and giving good results,” said RB Singh, coordinator of the scheme in Lucknow.

“Last year of the 2078 candidates who applied, 1530 availed the free coaching facility. We are confident that as more become successful, these numbers will increase too,” Singh said. He added that the counselling process will start soon, and classes will be held at Lucknow University (LU), Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Government Girls PG College, National PG College, AP Sen Girls College and Kali Charan College.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said 872 candidates have opted to attend offline classes at LU centre while 407 want to attend online. At Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Government Girls PG College, 250 candidates want to attend offline classes while 97 have opted for online teaching. At National PG College, 159 want to study offline while 92 were in favour of online classes. At AP Sen College 406 candidates have opted for offline, 182 for online classes and at Kali Charan College, 340 candidates have opted for offline and 173 for online classes.

Vishwajeet Souryan of Bijnor, who ranked 126th, said he found the coaching very beneficial. He did civil engineering from HBTU, Kanpur and worked in ITBP for three years. “I left my job and started preparing for UPSC. Abhyudaya coaching was very helpful for me,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishan Agarwal of Gonda who ranked 409 in UPSC joined the free coaching facility of UP government at the interview level. He praised the facility and said counselling and online sessions helped him a lot. Nayan Gautam, (rank 437 in UPSC) from Aligarh joined the coaching to prepare for his interviews and found it useful.

The Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana was launched in 2021 by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The scheme is now being looked after by Asim Arun, MoS (I/C) Department of Social Welfare and SC/ST, to support the students from economically weaker sections for various competitive exams like UPSC CSE, State PCS, Banking, SSC, RRB, IIT JEE, NEET, CUET, and NDA examinations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON