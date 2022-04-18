After two years, iftar partiesback in Sangam city
PRAYAGRAJ: After a hiatus of two years on account of the pandemic, iftar parties are again being held in the Sangam city, with people of all faiths participating . Dates, imarti and soft drinks along with ‘biryani’ are being served in most iftar parties.
Iftar during Ramzans has been an age-old practice and is being traditionally held by Muslim individuals and social organisations etc.
During the last two years, no iftars were organised by individuals and organisations due to restrictions on assemblies due to Covid.
‘Iftars display the livleiness during the holy month of Ramzan and promote brotherhood not among only Muslims but also between members of other faiths and communities,” said Khadim Sufi Sultan of Chaudah Pir Baba Mazar.
People of all faiths and communities’ were traditionally invited to iftars as dining together helped build trust and understanding among people, Sufi Sultan added.
It is worth mentioning that individuals and different social organizations, along with traders’ associations, organise iftars every Ramzan as per their capacity.
This Ramzan, dozens of iftar parties have already been organised across the city by individuals and different associations.
On Friday, a massive iftar was held at a marriage hall in Kareli area by marriage hall association office-bearers.
‘We have been organising iftars every Ramzan but refrained in the past two years due to Covid restrictions. However, this year iftar was organised at our house which was attended by hundreds of people of all faiths,” saids a business-woman of Shahganj area Uzma Begum.
“I was eagerly waiting for Covid restrictions to be lifted as i was missing iftars party which I organised every Ramzan,” said Mohd Shariq, a trader who recently held an iftar party at his house.
People lost near and dear ones due to Covid. After suffering for two years, people should not only celebrate festivals with enthusiasm but should also revive their traditions which would help in promoting understanding and love between different communities, said a seer Maharaj Hariom Ojha.
-
CM Ibrahim takes charge as K’taka JD(S) chief
Former union minister CM Ibrahim on Sunday took over as the state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) as the regional outfit in Karnataka continued its new strategy to tap into the minority vote by edging out the Congress. Ibrahim also served as a union minister under IK Gujral till April 1998.
-
Namami Gange campaign spurring revival of river culture: Yogi Adityanath
Speaking at the Ganga Yatra programme in Lucknow, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said major portions of the Ganga and the Yamuna flowed through Uttar Pradesh. Plans to make the Ganga pollution-free were made earlier, too, Yogi Adityanath noted, adding that the Ganga Action Plan was launched in 1986. When the government assessed the quality of Ganga water before the launch of the Namami Gange campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was found that the river was the most polluted, Yogi Adityanath said.
-
After a week, UP reports Covid death again; 135 fresh cases
LUCKNOW: One person died of Covid in Hardoi and as many as 135 people tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The last Covid death in the state was reported on April 9. “There are 610 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Gautam Buddha Nagar has maximum 280 active Covid cases.
-
Body of teen who fell in Kund Mala waterfall while clicking selfies found
PUNE The police and rescue team on Sunday found the body of an 18-year-old Adarsh Mishra, who fell in Kund Mala waterfall on Saturday while taking a selfie. Talegaon MIDC police said the rescue work was halted on Saturday night and the search operation by the forest department and Shivdurg Mitra Mandal began on Sunday morning. Mishra was studying at Indira College, Tathawade and had gone to the waterfall on Saturday with his friends.
-
Shiv Sena MLA’s wife found dead at residence
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife allegedly died by suicide at hRajani Kudalkar (42)'sresidence in Kurla on Sunday. Police officials said that they received a call informing them that the body of Rajani Kudalkar (42) was found in the house after which they reached the spot. According to a senior police officer, the body was discovered at around 9.30 pm. Mangesh Kudalkar (52) is a second-term Shiv Sena legislator from the Kurla assembly constituency.
