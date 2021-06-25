Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After UPRERA warning, promoter promises speedy possession of flats

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:30 AM IST
: The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) has warned promoter Supertech Limited to comply with its orders. The regulatory authority’s warning came after knowing that the promoter is not complying with its orders passed against complaints of allottees.

The UP RERA has passed 282 orders against the Supertech Limited for refund of amount of the allottees. It has also issued 249 recovery certificates against the promoter, but compliance has been done in only 101 cases so far, officials said.

While presiding over a meeting, Rajive Kumar, UPRERA chairman on Wednesday issued a warning to the promoter for non-compliance of orders.

RK Arora, company’s chairman, who was also present at the meeting, assured that by the end of August this year at least 70 percent of orders of the UP RERA will be complied.

The regulatory authority had issued orders to the promoter for handing over possession of flats to 933 allottees that the promoter has failed to comply.

The promoter informed that out of 933 allottees, 402 have been offered possession of flats.

The promoter also informed that by the end of August this year, the occupancy certificate of four projects will be obtained and 140 allottees will be given possession.

The promoter also assured that by August this year, 70 percent of the allottees would be given possession.

It may be pointed out that the promoter has 40 registered projects. Out of these, registration of 26 projects has lapsed and eight projects have been completed by the promoter.

Rajive Kumar directed the promoter to submit an action plan to complete remaining projects in the shortest possible time and to ensure speedy possession to allottees.

The promoter informed that in some projects applications will be submitted for extension of registration.

The UP RERA chairman pointed out that disposal of registration applications of future projects of the promoter would depend on the status of compliance of orders of the regulatory authority.

Kumar added that in order to protect interests of the allottees, if there is any negligence in compliance of orders by the promoter, effective punitive action will be ensured under other provisions of section-63 of RERA Act, including recovery through recovery certificates.

