After US, UP mangoes to go Far East; CM flags off containers for Japan

Uttar Pradesh will export 40 tonnes of mangoes to Japan and Malaysia this year, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday while inaugurating the three-day long Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival-2024 at Avadh Shilp Gram. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival-2024 (HT Photo)

Later, CM also flagged off containers for exporting mangoes to Japan.

“This is the first time in the history of 160 years that Lucknow’s Dussehri is being exported to America. The price of Dussehri in India is between ₹60 to ₹100, but when the same Dussehri reached the US market, its price became ₹900 per kg. That is, if we add duty tax, cargo and air fare, then the cost of sending one kg of mango to America will be up to ₹250-300, even then a farmer and gardener will save ₹600 on one kg of mango,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM also released a souvenir related to the mango festival and felicitated progressive farmers.

The farmers of UP produce 58 lakh metric tonnes of mango in an area of only 3.15 lakh hectares. 25 to 30% of the total mango production of the country is produced in Uttar Pradesh alone. Last year the team of the horticulture department went to Moscow. Farmers from Lucknow and Amroha went there.

The team had organised a mango festival there, in which the farmers also got orders. He said that his government, with the support of the government of India, has built four packing houses in Saharanpur, Amroha, Lucknow and Varanasi for farmers of the state.

CM Yogi said that UP is leading in mango production in the country, but now we have to work continuously to maintain both quantity and quality in accordance with the increasing population.

Farmers from different states participated

“More than 700 varieties of mango were displayed in the festival where mango farmers from many states including UP, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan reached the mango festival,” read a government release. 120 varieties of special mangoes have been kept in an attractive exhibition of various species and their products.

A mango-eating competition and training seminar have been organised in this festival which will run from July 12-14.

Minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture, agricultural marketing, agricultural foreign trade and agricultural export Dinesh Pratap Singh, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, agriculture production commissioner Devesh Chaturvedi and other dignitaries were present in the programme.