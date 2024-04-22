 Agitating students demand removal of BBAU proctor - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Agitating students demand removal of BBAU proctor

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 22, 2024 10:50 PM IST

BBAU spokesperson said that an inquiry committee had been formed by vice-chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh in the context of the ongoing protest in the university

Students demanding the removal of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) proctor Sanjay Kumar and security personnel for allegedly assaulting a group of students during Ram Navami celebrations, sat on a hunger strike here on Monday.

Agitating BBAU students on a hunger strike on Monday (HT)
Agitating BBAU students on a hunger strike on Monday (HT)

Despite soaring temperatures, they continued their agitation even as a few of them fell sick.

The protesting students are demanding that a case be registered under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act against security officer B.S.Saini who instigated the alleged assault and other security personnel involved. They have sought removal of the proctor and security officer during the course of the investigation.

Among their other demands, they want that all religious activities be banned on the university premises with immediate effect. Meanwhile, students welfare dean Prof Bir Singh Bhadauria allegedly stopped food and water supply from the hostel mess and canteen to the protesting students for three days.

BBAU spokesperson said that an inquiry committee had been formed by vice-chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh in the context of the ongoing protest in the university. On behalf of the inquiry committee, the complainant student was called for his statement on April 22 for a quick resolution to the problem. But the complaining student did not cooperate with the inquiry committee and did not appear before the committee.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Agitating students demand removal of BBAU proctor
