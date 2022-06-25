Agnipath stir: 493 more arrested in U.P. in 3 days, tally now 1,551

During a massive crackdown by the state police, some 493 more people were arrested in the past three days in connection with protests and violence against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, police officials said on Friday.

With this, the count of those arrested reached 1,551. The number included 1,064 arrested for violation of Section 151 of the CrPC for causing a nuisance and 487 arrested for arson and vandalism in 81 cases registered in 28 different districts, including 16 East UP districts.

Some 1,064 protestors arrested on charges of violation of Section 151 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) for causing a nuisance, were later released.

Sharing details, additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar, said that the maximum, 69 people, were arrested from Aligarh in six cases, 60 were arrested from Chandauli in eight cases, 57 arrested from Jaunpur in 11 cases, 55 were arrested from Mathura in five cases, 49 people were arrested from Ballia in four cases, including one case of GRP Ballia, 41 arrested from Ghazipur in three cases, 36 people in nine cases under the Varanasi police commissionerate, 23 were arrested from Mirzapur in four cases, 18 people were arrested in three cases of Deoria, 13 each were arrested in one each cases of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Mau.

He said similarly, nine arrested from Agra in two cases, eight each were arrested from Gorakhpur in two cases and one case in Fatehgarh, six arrested from Sitapur in one case, four each were arrested from Ambedkar Nagar and Sultanpur, three each from Hardoi in two cases and Mainpuri in one case, two arrested Firozabad in one case and one each were arrested from Sant Kabir Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Raebareli, Unnao and Ghaziabad.

The ADG said the arrests under 151 CrPC were made in 16 districts, including 478 protestors from Jaunpur, 173 from Ballia, 150 from Chandauli, 86 from Aligarh, 32 from Mathura, 27 from Hardoi, 25 from Mau, 20 from Firozabad, 17 from Mirzapur, 13 from Basti, 12 each from Ambedkar Nagar and Unnao, six from Ayodhya, five from Ghazipur, four each from Rae Bareli and Sultanpur.

