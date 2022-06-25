Agnipath stir: 493 more arrested in U.P. in 3 days, tally now 1,551
During a massive crackdown by the state police, some 493 more people were arrested in the past three days in connection with protests and violence against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, police officials said on Friday.
With this, the count of those arrested reached 1,551. The number included 1,064 arrested for violation of Section 151 of the CrPC for causing a nuisance and 487 arrested for arson and vandalism in 81 cases registered in 28 different districts, including 16 East UP districts.
Some 1,064 protestors arrested on charges of violation of Section 151 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) for causing a nuisance, were later released.
Sharing details, additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar, said that the maximum, 69 people, were arrested from Aligarh in six cases, 60 were arrested from Chandauli in eight cases, 57 arrested from Jaunpur in 11 cases, 55 were arrested from Mathura in five cases, 49 people were arrested from Ballia in four cases, including one case of GRP Ballia, 41 arrested from Ghazipur in three cases, 36 people in nine cases under the Varanasi police commissionerate, 23 were arrested from Mirzapur in four cases, 18 people were arrested in three cases of Deoria, 13 each were arrested in one each cases of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Mau.
He said similarly, nine arrested from Agra in two cases, eight each were arrested from Gorakhpur in two cases and one case in Fatehgarh, six arrested from Sitapur in one case, four each were arrested from Ambedkar Nagar and Sultanpur, three each from Hardoi in two cases and Mainpuri in one case, two arrested Firozabad in one case and one each were arrested from Sant Kabir Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Raebareli, Unnao and Ghaziabad.
The ADG said the arrests under 151 CrPC were made in 16 districts, including 478 protestors from Jaunpur, 173 from Ballia, 150 from Chandauli, 86 from Aligarh, 32 from Mathura, 27 from Hardoi, 25 from Mau, 20 from Firozabad, 17 from Mirzapur, 13 from Basti, 12 each from Ambedkar Nagar and Unnao, six from Ayodhya, five from Ghazipur, four each from Rae Bareli and Sultanpur.
Active Covid cases double in Lucknow in one week
The state capital has recorded a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases in the past one week as active cases doubled in this period and major contributions came from people with influenza-like illness (ILI). The positivity rate is 4.96% which means the result of at least four out of 100 samples being tested will return positive for Covid-19. In the first week of June this rate was around 1%.
Chandigarh | SOI protests central status for Panjab University
Members of the Student Organisation of India, held a protest on the Panjab University campus on Friday against the proposal to convert the varsity into a central university. In a statement, the students' body said PU was the pride of its alumni and current students. “It belongs to Punjab and is not a medium for the central government to forcibly impose its decisions on the state and the university,” it said.
Govt officials among 20 more booked by vigilance bureau in rural development scam
The Punjab vigilance bureau has named 20 more persons, including seven government officials, as accused in the rural development scam in the Ghanaur constituency during the previous Congress regime. Sources said that the FIR has been registered against a former DDPO, two BDPOs, panches and sarpanches. SSP vigilance bureau Harmeet Singh Hundal said that teams have been dispatched to nab the accused. Earlier, an FIR was registered against 25 persons in connection with development works of Akari and Sehri villages.
Take food safety claims with a pinch of salt, say tricity readers
Worst still, violators get away by paying a small amount as fine. Tricity authorities must follow suit. The presence of ants, cockroaches, flies, lizards must also be checked. Most people care about the spice and flavour of the food more than its safety and hygiene. India's fast food business is expanding rapidly. Strict action must be taken against the violators. After all, it is a question of health and life. Col. TBS Bedi.
Monsoon catches slow train into Lucknow, expected by next week
Eyes searching for respite from the excruciating heat will continue to turn heavenwards for a few more days as the Southwest Monsoon has weakened, and has, hence, not progressed beyond Sonbhadra after it entered East Uttar Pradesh on Monday. However, it is expected to regain momentum over the weekend and Lucknowites can hope for rain on Tuesday or Wednesday, the weatherman has said.
