Agnipath violence in Varanasi: Police to send list of suspects to Army Recruiting Office

Fifty-seven more suspects in addition to the 27 people arrested and sent to jail have been identified. They will also be arrested soon, said the police.
Security personnel patrolling the area near the Varanasi railway station. (PTI PHOTO)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 10:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The compiled list of troublemakers in connection with violent protests against the Agnipath scheme in Varanasi on June 17 will be sent to the Army Recruiting Office, said Varanasi commissioner of police A. Satish Ganesh.

Fifty-seven more suspects in addition to the 27 people arrested and sent to jail have been identified. They will also be arrested soon, said Ganesh.

The elements instigating the protestors were also being identified and strict action will be taken against them, too, said the commissioner of police.

A total of nine FIRs were registered so far in the vandalism (sabotage) and violence that took place on June 17.

Strict instructions were given to the coaching centre heads, said Ganesh, and added that if there was violence, then their responsibility will also be fixed.

At least a dozen buses were vandalised in Varanasi on June 17.

Beside,s protestors had gathered at the Cantt railway station, Bus Station, Englishia Line, Lahratara, and Cholapur areas. The youths holding placards in their hands shouted slogans against the scheme.

Youths created a ruckus outside Cantt railway station.

