Agniveers from U.P.: Army to hold recruitment rallies in state from Aug 10

The stage is set for the recruitment of Agniveers from Uttar Pradesh into the Indian Army. Massive recruitment rallies will be held all over the state on different dates for the induction of Agniveers under Agnipath scheme, the Indian army said on Friday.

“The Indian Army is going to hold recruitment rallies in UP to recruit Agniveers from August onwards,” said Shantanu Pratap Singh, public relations officer, defence.

The Bareilly region will be the first to witness a recruitment rally, starting from August 10 and going up to September 13. Under the Bareilly region, the Indian Army will cover districts like Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Sambhal, Farrukhabad, Balrampur and Bahraich, the PRO defence said.

Similarly, he said Meerut will be next in line to witness a recruitment rally which will start from September 20 onwards. The rally will conclude on October 10. In the Meerut region, districts included are Meerut, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Bagpat, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Hapur, Rampur and Shamli.

Also, recruitment rallies will be organised in other regions including Agra, Amethi, Lucknow and Varanasi. “Recruitment rallies in Muzaffarnagar and Agra will be held between September 20 and October 10 covering 13 districts of Meerut region and 12 districts of Agra region, respectively.

In the Lucknow region, the recruitment rally will be held in Kanpur from October 20 to November 10, covering 13 districts. The recruitment rally in Faizabad of Ayodhya district (covering 13 districts) and Varanasi (covering 12 districts) will be held between November 16 and December 6.

The government unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14. Under the scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25% of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently. On June 16, the government had increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022.