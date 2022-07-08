Agniveers from U.P.: Army to hold recruitment rallies in state from Aug 10
The stage is set for the recruitment of Agniveers from Uttar Pradesh into the Indian Army. Massive recruitment rallies will be held all over the state on different dates for the induction of Agniveers under Agnipath scheme, the Indian army said on Friday.
“The Indian Army is going to hold recruitment rallies in UP to recruit Agniveers from August onwards,” said Shantanu Pratap Singh, public relations officer, defence.
The Bareilly region will be the first to witness a recruitment rally, starting from August 10 and going up to September 13. Under the Bareilly region, the Indian Army will cover districts like Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Sambhal, Farrukhabad, Balrampur and Bahraich, the PRO defence said.
Similarly, he said Meerut will be next in line to witness a recruitment rally which will start from September 20 onwards. The rally will conclude on October 10. In the Meerut region, districts included are Meerut, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Bagpat, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Hapur, Rampur and Shamli.
Also, recruitment rallies will be organised in other regions including Agra, Amethi, Lucknow and Varanasi. “Recruitment rallies in Muzaffarnagar and Agra will be held between September 20 and October 10 covering 13 districts of Meerut region and 12 districts of Agra region, respectively.
In the Lucknow region, the recruitment rally will be held in Kanpur from October 20 to November 10, covering 13 districts. The recruitment rally in Faizabad of Ayodhya district (covering 13 districts) and Varanasi (covering 12 districts) will be held between November 16 and December 6.
The government unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14. Under the scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25% of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently. On June 16, the government had increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022.
Balrampur murder: HC Lucknow bench rejects bail plea of ex-MP Rizwan Zaheer
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected bail application of former MP from Balrampur district Rizwan Zaheer who was allegedly involved in murder of Rizwan Zaheer's political rival Firoz Ahmad alias Pappu in January this year. “The bail application is accordingly rejected,” the court said. Firoz Ahmad, former nagar panchayat chairman, Balrampur, was murdered on January 4, 2022 in Balrampur.
Ludhiana | Bhamian Khurd resident booked for raping live-in partner
A resident of Bhamian Khurd has been booked for allegedly raping The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk's live-in partner on the pretext of marriage. Police have also booked his father for “helping him”. The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk, said she had been living with the accused for the past three years. The accused's father was aware of their relationship. The woman alleged that when she asked the accused to marry her, he started making excuses.
Woman refuses to marry dark-complexioned man in U.P.’s Etawah
A woman in Etawah district refused to marry a dark-complexioned groom saying he looked a fair coloured in the photograph that she was shown prior to the marriage. The incident took place in Bharthana town of Etawah district on Wednesday night (July 6) just before the “Jaimaal” ceremony. For six hours, the two families tried to resolve the issue but to avail. Later, the marriage party had no option but to go back empty-handed.
MLA calls upon youth to wage a war against drug menace in Ludhiana
Led by MLA (Raikot) Hakam Singh Thekedar, over 600 youth on Friday pledged to wage a war against drug menace in the district during an anti-drugs awareness event held here at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar. Addressing the youngsters, the MLA urged them to make a collective effort to carve out a drug-free district by encouraging drug addicts to abandon this vicious circle. Raikot sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli advised students to come forward and end this lethal problem.
Fisheries department has increased job opportunities in the state: Sanjay Nishad
The department of fisheries has not only accomplished its 100-day target but also diversified its work from production to marketing to increase job opportunities, said the minister for fisheries development, Sanjay Kumar Nishad, in a press conference on Friday. He said that the fisheries department will continue to play a vital role in making Uttar Pradesh the number one state in terms of economic development. Nishadraj Boat Subsidy scheme launched
