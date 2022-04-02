Agra administration gears up for MLC polls

The district administration in Agra is gearing up for voting process for MLC (local bodies) election for Agra-Firozabad constituency scheduled on April 9.

District magistrate Prabhu N Singh, who is also the district election officer for Agra, issued guidelines to officials concerned for smooth conduct of elections.

Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Yashvardhan Srivastava, who is also deputy election officer, said polling parties will move from Tehsil Sadar premises on April 8 for ensuring start of polling at 8 am on April 9. The polling will continue till 4 pm.

“The sealed ballot boxes, confidential documents and diary of presiding officer will be deposited by returning polling parties at Naveen Krishi Mandi on Tundla Road in Agra while ensuring presence of candidates and their election agents,” said ADM.

“Counting will take place on April 12 after opening the strong room for taking out ballot boxes under videography and presence of party candidates and authorised agents,” added Srivastava.