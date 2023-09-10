Agra courts to resume work from today

After a ten-day-long protest by lawyers against the lathicharge on their colleagues in Hapur, courts in Agra are set to resume work from Monday.

The protest, however, will continue, albeit in a phased manner, said Hari Dutt Sharma, the Agra Bar Association president, on the Civil Courts premises here on Sunday.

“Workings in courts will come to normalcy from Monday in compliance with a decision taken by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. On September 16, lawyers across the state will lodge a peaceful protest at treasury and registrar offices against the lathicharge incident,” Sharma and Sunil Kumar Vasistha, the association’s secretary, said in a joint statement.

“In the second phase, lawyers will protest by wearing black strips and burning effigies of the state government on September 29. A division-level meeting of lawyers will be held on October 6. The presidents of all bar associations in Uttar Pradesh will attend the meeting to be organised in Prayagraj on October 13. Finally, a ‘gherao’ of Vidhan Sabha Bhawan in Lucknow will be done on October 20 if the demands by lawyers remain unmet,” the statement read.

“Lawyers in Agra expressed solidarity with the lawyers in Hapur...and abstained from working till last Friday. We will continue to ensure compliance with directions received from the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh as and when issued,” it added.

The ongoing agitation had brought workings at the sub-registrar offices in Agra tehsil to a halt last week. As such no sale deed or other document were executed throughout the week.

