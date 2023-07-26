Triple murder over property dispute in Agra village

Agra A man and his two sons were hacked to death, allegedly over a property dispute , in Garhi Kalia village under Kagarol police station of this district on Tuesday. The family members had gathered to resolve a dispute over land but tempers ran high and it was suspected that the other three sons of the slain man killed their father and two brothers. They are absconding after the triple murder. Teams had been constituted to trace the three accused brothers, said police. (Pic for representation)

“Police got information about the incident on Tuesday morning and reached the spot. They found that violence took place in a house where all five sons of Rajendra Singh, including two from Mathura, had gathered to talk about the ongoing land dispute,” informed commissioner of police, Agra Dr Preetinder Singh who visited the village.

“Two brothers Som Prakash (45) and Hem Prakash (35) were found dead while their father Rajendra Singh was seriously injured and was rushed to emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra. Prima facie it appeared that a sharp or heavy object was used by the accused and death might have occurred due to excessive bleeding,” he said..

Rajendra Singh later died during treatment, taking the death toll to three.

“Teams have been constituted to trace the three accused brothers, Karua (44), Bhanu Pratap (40) and Harveer (30) who are on the run after the incident. Forensic teams have reached the spot and all scientific evidences are being gathered,” said Dr Singh who denied any firing incident.

“No gun shots were heard by villagers and injuries on the bodies of the victims did not show bullet marks but we will wait for the post mortem examination report to reach a conclusion. Prima facie, dispute over property is emerging as the reason behind the triple murder and a complaint is awaited,” he said, adding that the brothers deprived of appropriate share in the land owned by the family were angry.

Those killed were identified as Rajendra Singh Chahar, the father who owned 12 bigha land in the village and lived with his two sons, Som Prakash (45) and Hem Prakash (35) in Mathura who were killed on Tuesday along with him.

The other three absconding brothers Karua (44), Bhanu Pratap (40) and Harveer (30) who lived in Garhi Kalia village in Agra are on the run and are suspected of the triple murder.

