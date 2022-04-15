Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Agra Mayor talks tough on cleanliness

Presiding over a meeting with municipal commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde at Agra Nagar Nigam on Wednesday evening, Mayor Naveen Jain made it clear that he wanted door to door garbage collection in all wards of Agra Nagar Nigam by June 15.
Mayor Naveen Jain presiding over a meeting in Agra Nagar Nigam. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Agra Mayor of Agra Naveen Jain on Wednesday warned officials of action in case of laxity in ensuring cleanliness in the city. He stressed on door-to-door collection of waste, disposal of garbage and cleaning of drains and asked officials to fix responsibility for the tasks assigned.

Presiding over a meeting with municipal commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde at Agra Nagar Nigam on Wednesday evening, Jain made it clear that he wanted door to door garbage collection in all wards of Agra Nagar Nigam by June 15.

He stressed on setting deadlines for the tasks assigned. “There are 446 drains, including 31 major drains and 18 underground ones. They all need cleaning before the monsoon and proper arrangement should be made to avoid water logging in future,” he said.

“Much needs to be done for proper garbage disposal as complaints are being received that supervisors are not reaching the assigned areas and presence of cleaning staff is not being monitored,” said the Mayor, asking for vigil on cleaning of Pink Toilets, Mobile Toilets and Sulabh Shochalayas in the city.

“Penalty should be imposed on those spreading garbage and waste near their houses and on spots where earlier there were garbage bins,” he warned.

Municipal commissioner Nikhil Tikaram Funde said that fortnightly review would be held to assess efficiency and ensure compliance with the Mayor’s directives.

