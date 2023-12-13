Agra Metro: Third rail works for underground section begins

The third rail works commenced in the underground section of the Agra Metro Rail Project on Tuesday. Also known as a live rail or electric rail, it is a method of providing electric power to a railway locomotive or train. This rail set up for Agra Metro will operate on 750 volts of DC current.

There will be no OHE (overhead equipment) for Agra Metro Rail Project and the power derivation will be easier, UPMRC officials claimed.

“The third rail set up in Agra Metro will operate on 750 volts of DC current. We are fully committed to giving the people of Agra a world class metro rail system within the stipulated time frame,” said managing director for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Sushil Kumar on Tuesday.

The third rail traction work has been already completed at Agra Metro Rail Depot and on the elevated section. The third rail system is the system through which Agra Metro trains will derive power (electricity.) It is a kind of third rail running parallel to the track marked with yellow markings.

The OHE has a tendency of tripping when it comes in contact with kites, etc. There will be no such problem with the third rail system, stated Kumar while adding that the track work on the underground section was going on at a rapid pace along with other systems work.