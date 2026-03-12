Agra school bus tragedy: Four transport officials suspended for negligence

The Uttar Pradesh transport department has suspended four passenger and goods tax officers (PTO) posted in Agra, for alleged negligence in enforcing safety checks on school vehicles. This follows the death of a nine-year-old Agra girl by falling through the floor of a dilapidated school bus on March 11. The hole through which the nine-year-old school girl fell and got crushed under the wheels of the bus (HT Photo)

The suspended officers will remain attached to the office of the transport commissioner during the suspension period.

Transport commissioner Kinjal Singh ordered the suspension of officials Neelam, Amit Verma, Sharda Mishra and Shiv Kumar Mishra citing “gross negligence and laxity in discharge of duties”. The action was taken on the directions of the state transport minister, an official statement issued by the department on Thursday read.

Officials said the department has also recommended the suspension of the assistant regional enforcement officer in Agra, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Deputy transport commissioner (passenger tax) Sanjay Singh has been appointed as the inquiry officer and has been asked to submit a report within a month.

Instructions ignored

The transport department noted that several instructions had been issued earlier to district officials to conduct strict checks on school vehicles. Special inspection drives were carried out between January 15 and January 21 this year and July 1 to July 15 last year, with directions to take action against unsafe and unauthorised vehicles.

However, authorities said that the Agra officials allegedly failed to carry out the enforcement drives effectively, which was found to be a violation of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956.

This is not the first such incident in the state. A similar tragedy was reported in Aligarh about 10 days ago, where a 7-year-old girl died after falling through the floor of a school bus while it was on the way to school. Officials later found that the vehicle was in a poor condition, raising serious questions over the enforcement of safety norms for school transport vehicles.

RTO enforcement officer Prabhat Pandey said that regular and strict inspections of school buses and vans are being carried out across Lucknow. He added that enforcement teams are also checking privately operated school vans, and strict action is taken against vehicles found violating safety norms. If any vehicle is found unfit or neglecting mandatory fitness standards, the department initiates necessary action.