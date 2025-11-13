Agri sector aims to contribute US$ 1 trillion to UP’s economy by 2047: Minister Shahi

The farming sector in Uttar Pradesh is all set to become an agricultural powerhouse of India by contributing US$ 1 trillion to the state’s economy by 2047, said agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi. The state already dominates national production, accounting for 11% of India’s cultivable land and 21.58% of its food grains, he added. Uttar Pradesh agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at Krishi Bhawan Auditorium here on Thursday, the minister said, “Advancing PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Developed India @ 2047,’ the state government has formulated long-term plans for all departments. For this, the agriculture department has also developed a concrete action plan aimed at establishing Uttar Pradesh as a self-reliant, prosperous, and sustainable agricultural economy by increasing farmers’ income.”

He said a public dialogue and brainstorming session on “Developed Uttar Pradesh 2047” will be held on November 17 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, in which around 300 agricultural experts, scientists, progressive farmers, and officials will participate. In consultation with NITI Aayog, a long-term vision document for the agriculture sector, 2047, will also be prepared. The programme will focus on the state’s agricultural production capacity, exports, processing, and employment generation, he added.

Shahi said Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in wheat, rice, sugarcane, and potato production, second in millet, lentils, mustard, and fourth in pulses. “Milk production has reached 414 lakh metric tons (16.2%) and fish production has reached 1330 lakh metric tons (8%),” he added.

“The agriculture department has adopted 22 resolutions towards a developed Uttar Pradesh 2047, aimed at taking the agriculture sector to new heights. They include ensuring the contribution of USD one trillion from the agriculture sector in the potential USD six trillion economy of the state and an unprecedented increase in productivity of paddy, wheat, maize, pulses and oilseeds,” he added.

“These include increasing the soil organic carbon level from 0.3 to 1.0, making 30 lakh hectares of barren and fallow land cultivable and promoting intercropping of sugarcane,” the minister said. He said they also include tripling farmers’ income, promoting natural farming, increasing agricultural exports to US$50 billion and increasing participation of women farmers.