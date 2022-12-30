Ahead of Global Investors’ Summit -2023: Implement ‘75 hours, 75 districts’ campaign from January: Minister

Uttar Pradesh urban development minister Arvind Kumar Sharma has instructed civic officials of all districts of the state to implement “75 hours, 75 districts, 750 local bodies” campaign from the next month to ensure cleanliness in the wake of the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) to be held in Lucknow in February 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“75 hours, 75 districts, 750 local bodies” is a massive cleanliness drive under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission Urban’ launched on December 1. Addressing the Indore roundtable workshop organised by the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban, Uttar Pradesh, here on Friday, he also distributed prizes to 31 civic bodies for their performance under the ongoing cleanliness campaign.

While directing all civic officials, the minister said, “by emulating the success of the Indore model, we must elevate all of the state’s major cities to an international standard and smaller towns to a framework at the national level to ensure a good image of the state in the upcoming events to be held in U.P.”

“Municipal commissioners in Ahmedabad and Vadodara used to inspect the work starting at 4:00 a.m. and act immediately wherever they spotted any problems,” he said while highlighting that the state should have a similar system and street vendors should be given strict instructions to keep trash cans. “Separate competitions for cleanliness and hygiene among municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats should be organised,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the “75 districts, 75 hours, 750 bodies” cleanliness campaign, there is a plan to convert ‘garbage vulnerable points’, the ‘sensitive sites’ in terms of garbage collection in about 750 civic bodies of the state into clean places,

Under the campaign, Lucknow Municipal Corporation was given the first prize, Kanpur Municipal Corporation second and Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation third prize. Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation was given a consolation prize.

Besides, Mau Nagar Palika Parishad got first, Gonda Nagar Palika Parishad second, Deoria Nagar Palika Parishad third and Mahoba got a consolation prize in a population of more than 50,000.

Among Nagar Palika Parishad with less than 50,000 population, Gulothi of Bulandshahr was given first, Amroha’s Bachhrawan second and Lakhimpur’s Mohammadi third prize while Shamli’s Kandhla was given a consolation prize.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gorakhpur’s Gola Bazar got the first, Etawah’s Ekdil second, Sant Kabir Nagar’s Maghar third and Mathura’s Gokul got the consolation prize among nagar panchayats with less than 20,000 population. Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat and Lucknow municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh among others were also present on the occasion.