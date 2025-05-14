Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has issued directives to expedite investment projects and prepare eligible projects for the upcoming Ground-Breaking Ceremony (GBC) as part of the state’s push towards a $1 trillion economy. Ahead of ground breaking ceremony: Set up 10 anchor units under industrial policies, create 78K acre land bank, says CS Manoj Kumar Singh

Singh, while chairing a review meeting at Lok Bhawan, here on Tuesday, instructed departments to establish at least 10 anchor units under various industrial policies and ensure the timely inclusion of eligible projects in the GBC.

He emphasised refining policies in consultation with industry associations and stakeholders to foster a more investor-friendly environment. Departments have been asked to create a 78,000-acre land bank by utilising LDA land, under-utilised department land, and land from sick units. District magistrates and VCs have been tasked with meeting specific land allocation targets.

Singh also stressed regular updates on the PM Gati Shakti portal to streamline project execution and directed departments to actively utilise the platform for gap analysis and data management.

Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand reviewed projects exceeding ₹200 crore and urged departments to expedite account management and maintain consistent coordination at the ACS and PS levels. He emphasised effective implementation of 34 operational policies to improve the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) for existing and prospective investors.

The officials from key sectors, including UPNEDA, IT & Electronics, tourism, textile, horticulture, dairy, MSME, civil aviation, and UPSIDA, attended the meeting.